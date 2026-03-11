Trump announces $300 billion Reliance oil refinery project in Texas
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the opening of an oil refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, and thanked Indian energy company Reliance for its investment.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the America First Refining project would “fuel US markets, strengthen our national security, boost American energy production and deliver billions of dollars in economic impact”. He also claimed it would be “the cleanest refinery in the world”.
Trump said the project involved a $300 billion deal, though it was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the refinery itself or to a broader agreement involving India.
The announcement comes amid efforts to revive plans for a new oil refinery in the United States. In 2024, Element Fuels Holdings, a Dallas-area startup, said it was relaunching efforts to build a large refinery in Brownsville, which would be the first all-new oil refinery constructed in the US in nearly 50 years.
The America First Refining website lists earlier releases from Element Fuels related to the proposed project.