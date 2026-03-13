Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, ‘Aadu 3’ is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Excitement has been building as Shaji Pappan (Jayasurya) and the gang make their long-awaited return to the silver screen, nine years after the first sequel. While the makers had originally planned a March 19 release, uncertainty loomed over the film due to the Iran conflict. On Thursday evening, however, the makers put all doubts to rest, confirming the release will proceed as scheduled. Production houses Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, co-producing the film, issued a joint statement to that effect.

In their statement, the production houses said, "Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1 has been crafted with immense love, laughter, and a deep sense of gratitude for the audience who embraced the 'Aadu' franchise and transformed it into the cult classic it is today.”

They further said, "Over the past few days, we have been closely monitoring global developments. We know many of you have reached out with concerns regarding a potential postponement of our release. After careful consideration of various factors including the vital need for our industry to thrive during these challenging times - we are glad to confirm that Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1 will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026."

The makers said that the journey of bringing this film to life had not been without its set of challenges. However, they pointed out that through the challenges, the passion of their team and the constant support of audiences had kept them moving forward. "In times like these, we believe storytelling has the power to bring people together. The 'Aadu' franchise has always celebrated friendship, joy, chaos, and the healing power of laughter. We stand for peace, love, and happiness, and hope stories continue to unite us all," the makers said.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the media fraternity for their continued support.We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones back to cinemas to experience this ride on a brand-new canvas with a fresh take on the genre," they added. 'Aadu 3 : One Last Ride, Part 1' will also feature actors Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Harikrishnan, and Bhagath Manuel.