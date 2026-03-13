More than a decade after it found cult status among Malayalam film fans, Bachelor Party is returning with a sequel. Director Amal Neerad has begun filming the follow-up, titled Bachelor Party D’EUX, with shooting currently underway.

The film is scripted by Amal Neerad along with Shambu, while the dialogues are penned by Unni R.. The team is aiming to wrap up the shoot by the end of April.

Speaking about the title, Amal Neerad said that the French word “Deux” translates to “two”. The stylised title D’EUX, however, means “of them” or “about them”, hinting at the story’s focus on its characters.

The sequel is being produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Fahadh Faasil and Friends and filmmaker Anwar Rasheed. The film brings together a large ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Naslen K. Gafoor, Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen and Sreenath Bhasi in key roles. Also part of the cast are Shine Tom Chacko, Chandu, Nadhiya Moidu, Jyothirmayi and Rajisha Vijayan.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, composer Christo Xavier and editor Vivek Harshan. According to reports, the film is eyeing a theatrical release during the Pooja season.

Released in 2012, Bachelor Party was a stylish comedy-action film starring Asif Ali, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Mani and Vinayakan. Over the years, the film has gained a loyal fan following and remains one of the most recognisable titles in Amal Neerad’s filmography.d