Screen icon Mohanlal has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as inspiring and called him a true stateman and visionary leader. He added that he has personally experienced the love and generosity that the PM shows people. Moreover, Mohanlal was quite eloquent about how the PM deeply respects artists and creators. The actor praised the Prime Minister while speaking on the GDP@MyGov podcast.

“Each time I met him, I experienced the vibe of meeting a true statesman and a visionary leader with strong stands. His dedication to the nation is inspiring, and I have always admired his determination and clarity of vision. His wisdom and grace while leading India are commendable. Moreover, I have personally experienced the deep respect and love that he shows to artists and creators. The way he overcomes crisis and leads the country against all odds is something that everyone should learn and adapt,” Mohanlal said.

He was quite humble when he spoke about winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. He stated that winning the Phalke award was not a dream come true moment as he had never dreamt about winning such a prestigious award. He considers his award an homage to Malayalam cinema and that he was fortunate to be able to receive it on behalf of his fraternity.

“When I learned that I had won the Dadasaheb Phalke award I thought how lucky I was to be chosen for such a big award. I consider it an honour for the Malayalam cinema industry. I was fortunate to accept the honour on behalf of my fraternity. I do not consider the award a dream come moment as I have never dreamt of winning the Phalke award. This is beyond my dreams and I wish to dedicate it to the film industry in Kerala,” the actor said.