It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Pennu Case (Malayalam)

Debutant filmmaker Febin Sidharth flips a familiar trope in Pennu Case. Instead of men orchestrating the deception, the story places a woman at the centre of the scheme, with men becoming the unsuspecting victims. It is a straightforward role reversal, but one that gives the film its small spark of novelty.

Drawing from real-life incidents, the film follows Roshini (Nikhila Vimal), whose string of marriages runs across Kerala, from Kanyakumari to Kasaragod. The narrative begins inside a police station already buzzing with tension, after a scuffle breaks out during her wedding to Subhash (Aju Varghese). The unusual case soon lands on the desk of a hot-headed yet sharp Circle Inspector (Hakkim Shah), a cop recently posted there on punishment transfer. As he begins looking into the complaints, he slowly starts connecting the dots behind the strange pattern surrounding Roshini’s marriages.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 11.

Made in Korea (Tamil)

Starring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, Made in Korea follows Shenba, a small-town girl from Tamil Nadu with an intense fascination for Korean culture. Determined to live her dream, she finally makes it to Seoul. But what begins as a long-awaited journey soon takes a difficult turn when her partner betrays her, leaving her alone and stranded in a foreign land.

Streaming on Netflix from March 11.

Funky (Telugu)

Funky is a musical comedy that centres on an aspiring filmmaker desperate to get his debut project off the ground. In his relentless quest to raise funds, he resorts to all kinds of schemes, including striking up a romance with his producer’s daughter. The film features Vishwak Sen in the lead, alongside Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj and Easwari Rao.

Streaming on Netflix from March 13.

Naangal (Tamil)

Naangal is an autobiographical drama directed by Avinash Prakash. Set in Ooty between 1998 and 2002, the film presents an intimate and often unsettling portrait of a fractured household. At its centre are three brothers, Karthik, Dhruv and Gautham, along with their dog Kathy, as they navigate a difficult childhood shaped by a harsh, controlling father and a mother who remains largely absent from their lives.

Streaming on Sun NXT from March 13.