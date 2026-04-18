While 2026 may not have had the smoothest start, there’s plenty for Malayalam cinema to look forward to in the months ahead. A major transformation is underway, with a series of high-budget films set to release in quick succession.

Historically, Malayalam cinema was considered a smaller industry, with only a handful of high-budget films. 'Pazhassiraja' (2009) marked a pivotal moment, with a reported budget of ₹27 crore, which was considered a hefty investment at the time. Between 2010 and 2020, several films like 'Odiyan' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' were produced at budgets of ₹50 crore or more, further elevating the scale of Malayalam cinema.

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Fast forward to today, and budgets for Malayalam films have surged, with many productions now ranging from ₹10 crore to ₹100 crore and beyond. Recent high-budget films like 'Barroz' and 'L2: Empuraan' have set new benchmarks, each with production costs exceeding ₹150 crore. Midhun Manuel Thomas’s ‘Aadu 3’, which released in March this year, was made between a budget of Rs 30 to 60 crore. Malayalam cinema, however, is poised to see even more big-budget releases in rapid succession in 2026, signaling a major shift in the industry’s scale. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated high-budget films coming to theatres soon:

‘Patriot’

From day one, Patriot has been billed as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, featuring major industry stars and marking the highly awaited reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after 14 years, since Kadal Kadannoru Mathukutty. While Mammootty plays the lead role, Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo. Nayanthara also takes on a significant role in the film, marking her return to Malayalam cinema in a major way (though she also appeared in Alphonse Puthren’s Gold). The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy, among others. Shot across international locations like the UK, Thailand, and the UAE, Patriot is a grand-scale espionage thriller set for release on May 1.

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‘Drishyam 3’

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and Meena, is arguably the most anticipated Malayalam film to date. The movie has already amassed ₹350 crore in pre-sales revenue, setting a record for the industry. While the Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn had an extravagant budget, director Jeethu Joseph has maintained a more sustainable budget for the Malayalam version. The film’s ensemble cast continues to be a major highlight. Drishyam 3 will release on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday.

‘Kathanar’

'Kathanar,' starring Jayasurya in the lead, is another high-budget film that has created a buzz. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan, the film is being made with a budget of ₹90 crore. Reports suggest that the film makes extensive use of cutting-edge virtual production technology, a technique often seen in international cinema. A custom-built studio was even set up in Ernakulam for this purpose. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of South Indian star Anushka Shetty. Kathanar is expected to hit theatres in the coming months.

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‘Kattalan’

Directed by Antony Pepe, known for his action-packed films like Daveed, 'Kattalan' is one of the most expensive films of his career. Set in forest ranges and shot extensively in Thailand, the film features action choreographed by renowned stunt director Kecha Khamphakdee. A major highlight of the film is the use of trained elephants in action sequences. The movie, produced by the makers of Marco, was filmed across various locations in Thailand and Kerala. Kaatalan is set to release in theatres in May.

‘I’m Game’

'I’m Game' marks the return of Dulquer Salmaan to Malayalam cinema after the success of his Telugu films. Touted as an experimental action film, it promises intense action sequences directed by Nihas Hidayat, who is best known for 'RDX.' According to the makers, the film was shot across 100 locations across South India. I’m Game is slated for release in August.