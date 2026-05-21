For millions of fans and Malayalis across the world, Mohanlal is more than just a superstar, he is an emotion. On Thursday morning, coinciding with his 66th birthday, the actor gave fans a memorable surprise by visiting Kavitha Theatre in Kochi.

Dressed in a mustard-yellow shirt, Mohanlal appeared on the theatre staircase, turning towards the crowd to wave at his cheering fans. The atmosphere erupted with excitement as he entered the theatre alongside Drishyam 3 producer Antony Perumbavoor and his wife Suchitra.

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The actor also spent a few moments interacting with fans, many of whom were eager to know about his expectations for ‘Drishyam 3.’ Responding with his trademark simplicity, Mohanlal said that everyone lives life with expectations.

Megastar Mammootty was among the first celebrities to extend birthday wishes to his close friend. Sharing a heartfelt message on Facebook, he wrote, “Dear Lal, wishing you the happiest birthday.” The two icons recently reunited on the big screen in Mahesh Narayanan’s film ‘Patriot.’

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Meanwhile, director Tharun Moorthy, whose film ‘Thudarum’ was celebrated as Mohanlal’s grand comeback after a string of underwhelming releases, also shared a birthday message for his idol on Instagram. “My inspiration and my hero Mohanlal. Wishing you on your birthday,” he wrote.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, remains one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent times. The third instalment continues the gripping journey of Georgekutty as he struggles to protect his family from the consequences of an unexpected murder.