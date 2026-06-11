Actor and dubbing artist Raveena Ravi and filmmaker Devan Jayakumar have tied the knot in a private ceremony, marking a new chapter in their lives.

The wedding was held in the presence of close family members and friends, with the couple opting for a simple celebration rather than a large-scale event. The ceremony comes after Raveena's mother, actress and dubbing artist Sreeja Ravi, had spoken openly about the family's decision to keep the occasion low-key.

Sreeja had previously said that she was not in the emotional frame of mind to organise a grand wedding for her daughter following the death of her husband Ravi. In a note shared ahead of the ceremony, she also apologised to those whom the family was unable to invite, explaining the circumstances behind their decision to keep the guest list limited.

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For many in the film industry, Raveena Ravi is a familiar voice long before she became recognised on screen. Raveena entered the dubbing field at the age of six through the film 'Vanaprastham'.

Over the years, Raveena established herself as one of the most sought-after dubbing artists in South Indian cinema, lending her voice to several leading actresses. Her work behind the microphone earned her recognition across industries, while her transition into acting introduced her to a wider audience.

She later made her mark as an actor through films including 'Love Today' and 'Maamannan', balancing both careers while continuing her work as a dubbing artist. Her ability to move between voice performance and acting helped carve out a distinct space for her within the industry.

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Devan, meanwhile, comes from a family closely associated with cinema. He is the son of filmmaker and producer and Kala Jayan. After working in the industry in various capacities, he made his independent directorial debut with 'Valatty'.

The film introduced him as a director and marked an important milestone in his career. Beyond feature films, Devan has also been associated with the Malayalam versions of the web series 'Farzi' and 'Jubilee', adding to his body of work across formats.

With the wedding now complete, it is the video from the ceremony that has been drawing attention online, offering a glimpse into the couple's understated celebration. The images and footage reflect the family's decision to prioritise a personal gathering over a public event, a choice Sreeja Ravi had explained in advance.

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As messages of congratulations continue to pour in, the wedding has brought together two personalities with established careers in different areas of the entertainment industry. While Raveena Ravi is known for her contributions as both a dubbing artist and actor, Devan has built his career behind the camera, most notably with 'Valatty' and his work on Malayalam adaptations of popular web series.

The couple's wedding video has now become the latest talking point among film audiences online, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.