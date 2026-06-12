The weekend's streaming slate is packed with stories that travel across genres, languages and worlds. From investigations that unravel dark secrets to tales shaped by faith, ambition and the pursuit of justice, the latest OTT releases promise plenty of intrigue. Whether you're looking for a gripping thriller, an emotional drama or a larger-than-life cinematic experience from the comfort of your home, there are several fresh titles worth adding to your watchlist this week.

Dridam (Malayalam)

Set against the misty hills of Idukki, this Malayalam crime thriller centres on Sub-Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan (Shane Nigam), who arrives at his new station expecting a routine assignment. His plans for a peaceful posting are shattered when the discovery of a badly decomposed body triggers a complex investigation. As the case unfolds, a high-profile bank robbery and a string of unsettling crimes throw the region into turmoil. With scrutiny from his superiors intensifying and leads growing scarce, Vijay must piece together the truth before the mystery slips beyond reach.

Streaming on JioHotstar from June 12.

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Michael (English)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael traces the extraordinary rise of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as one of the most influential entertainers in music history. The film marks the feature debut of Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, in the title role, capturing the singer's journey through fame, family pressures and artistic ambition.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Karuppu (Tamil)

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a fantasy-action drama headlined by Suriya in the lead role. Blending mythology with emotional storytelling and action, the film follows Sukumaran and his daughter Binu, whose lives are upended by cruelty and oppression. As they struggle to find justice, Sukumaran turns to the village's guardian deity, Karuppusamy, for help. What begins as a personal fight for survival gradually evolves into a larger confrontation between good and evil, with faith and divine intervention playing a pivotal role in the unfolding events. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada and Swasika in key roles.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

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Raakh (Hindi)

Set against the backdrop of one of India's most shocking criminal cases, Raakh follows a young police officer whose career becomes defined by a relentless pursuit of justice. Ali Fazal stars as Jayprakash, an inexperienced cop drawn into a chilling investigation that soon turns into an all-consuming mission. As he tracks a ruthless gang across cities and states, the line between professional duty and personal obsession begins to blur.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.