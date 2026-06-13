A chance encounter between Mammootty and a fan on the streets of London has won hearts online, with a video of the meeting drawing widespread attention on social media.

The clip was shared by Dr Ajitha Mohan, who recounted the excitement of unexpectedly spotting the Malayalam superstar while driving through the city.

"For the first time in my life, I stopped my car on a London road and ran because Mammookka was right in front of me," she wrote while sharing the video. Describing it as one of the most memorable moments of her life, she added that she was still overwhelmed by the experience.

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Ajitha also shared photographs with Mammootty and thanked her friend Nazir for capturing the encounter on camera. "Nothing more beautiful can happen to me than this moment," she wrote, describing herself as a complete fangirl in front of her favourite star.

What has particularly resonated with viewers is Mammootty's warm response. The actor is seen greeting the fan with a smile and taking time to interact with her, a gesture that has earned praise from fans across social media platforms.

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The video has since been widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, attracting lakhs of views. Many commenters noted that any Malayali would have reacted the same way if they had unexpectedly come across Mammootty, even on a busy London street.

Mammootty is currently in London in connection with a stage show.—