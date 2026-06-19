Cinema, culture and the creative arts have found a prominent place in Kerala's Budget 2026-27, with the government unveiling a series of proposals that seek to strengthen the Malayalam film industry, preserve cultural heritage and create new opportunities for artists across generations.

The headline announcement for the film sector is the proposed J C Daniel International Film City in Kochi. With ₹100 crore earmarked for the project, the Film City is expected to become a major hub for Malayalam cinema at a time when the industry is increasingly seeking world-class production infrastructure within the state. The project is also expected to house a permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), potentially giving one of India's most celebrated film festivals a dedicated home.

The government's plans go beyond infrastructure. The Budget has also proposed granting industry status to the cinema sector, a move that could give filmmaking greater institutional recognition. Alongside this, robust anti-piracy cells are to be formed to protect films from illegal circulation, an issue that continues to concern producers and filmmakers. The broader objective appears to be creating an ecosystem capable of attracting leading national and international productions to Kerala.

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The Budget's cultural vision extends well beyond cinema. In Kozhikode, a cultural park named after the late M T Vasudevan Nair is set to come up with an allocation of ₹50 crore. Conceived as a space to preserve Kerala's art, heritage and literary legacy, the park is expected to serve as both a cultural landmark and a living centre for artistic activity.

What makes the project particularly significant is its attempt to bring together tradition and contemporary creativity under one roof. Dedicated performance spaces are planned for art forms including Kathakali, Koothu, Thullal, Theyyam, Oppana, Mappilapattu, Margamkali, Ayanippattu and various tribal art forms. Facilities for contemporary dance and music will also be part of the project.

The park is also expected to provide a platform for a new generation of storytellers. Dedicated screening facilities will be created for short films and documentaries made by Gen-Z creators, offering emerging filmmakers a space to showcase their work. At a time when independent filmmaking and digital content creation are gaining momentum, the move signals an effort to nurture young talent alongside established artistic traditions.

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The Budget also pays tribute to several iconic figures who have shaped Kerala's cultural landscape. A cultural centre and museum in memory of artist Namboothiri will be established with a grant of ₹1 crore in collaboration with the Namboothiri Trust. Another ₹1 crore has been allocated for a memorial dedicated to the late actor Salim Kumar in Ernakulam.

Music, too, has received attention in the government's cultural roadmap. A Johnson Music Academy will be established in Thrissur in memory of the acclaimed late music director Johnson Master, with ₹5 crore set aside for the initiative. In addition, ₹1 crore has been allocated towards the establishment of a music academy in the name of renowned ghazal singer Umbayee.

Beyond institutions and memorials, the Budget outlines measures aimed at making the cultural sector more inclusive. Dedicated opportunities will be created for persons with disabilities to showcase their artistic talents, expanding participation in Kerala's creative ecosystem.

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Traditional cultural practices have also found support in the proposals. The annual grant provided to the 52 Palliodams associated with the Aranmula Boat Race has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. Meanwhile, a Malabar-Thindis Cultural Biennale centred at Ponnani has been proposed to celebrate the region's artistic and cultural traditions.