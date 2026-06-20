James Burrows, the acclaimed American television director known for shaping some of the most successful sitcoms in TV history, passed away after a brief illness in Los Angeles.

Burrows began his career in the early 1970s, working on productions such as ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ before going on to direct and help launch more than 50 television series, many of them pilots.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was best known for his work on landmark sitcoms including 'Cheers,' 'Friends,' 'Frasier,' 'Will & Grace,' 'Two and a Half Men,' and 'The Big Bang Theory.' His direction of pilot episodes, especially for 'Friends' (premiered in 1994) and 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007), helped set the tone for shows that became global cultural phenomena.

Burrows has often spoken about the life-changing nature of breakthrough television success. There are reports that the director had famously warned the cast of 'Friends' that fame would be immediate and overwhelming once the show aired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of his career, Burrows has received widespread recognition, including 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards, along with a lifetime achievement honor from the DGA.

Before becoming a director, he worked in theatre as a stage manager and assistant director, experiences that shaped his strong foundation in performance and timing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to directing, Burrows has occasionally appeared on screen and remained active in television well into his later career, including participating in reunion projects and retrospectives.

Actors who have worked with him, including members of the 'Friends cast, remember his influence, professionalism, and lasting impact on their careers. Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, among others, express their condolences, while also expressing their gratitude for his mentorship during the show’s production.