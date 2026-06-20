After years of speculation and fan anticipation, actor Nivin Pauly is set to join hands once again with filmmaker Alphonse Puthren for a new project. Their 2015 collaboration Premam went on to become a cultural phenomenon in Indian cinema and remains one of the most celebrated Malayalam films of all time.

While Puthren returned in 2022 with Gold, fans have long been awaiting another collaboration between the director and Nivin in the lead role. That wait now appears to be ending, with Puthren’s latest announcement hinting at a fresh project that has already generated significant buzz.

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The filmmaker revealed that the title launch of the film, tentatively called NP50, will be held in Kochi on June 27. The event will take place at Padma Theatre in Kochi. “Come join the gang live at Padma Theatre. Need your love and prayers as always,” he wrote.

Details of the rest of the cast are yet to be announced, but expectations are high that Puthren may once again recreate his signature magic on screen.

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In recent years, Alphonse has made appearances in a few films, including a memorable turn as a police officer in Vaazha Two, where his sarcastic dialogue delivery struck a chord with audiences for its humour and social commentary on the education system. He also appeared in the 2025 film 'Sarvam Maya,' which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead.

In 'Sarvam Maya,' Nivin played an aspiring musician who encounters a friendly ghost, Delulu, played by Riya Shibu. The film was directed by Akhil Sathyan. Nivin was last seen in 'Baby Girl' directed by Arun Varma.