Michael, the biographical drama based on the life of legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, has locked its OTT release date in India. After being available for rent on Prime Video, the film will soon begin streaming on JioHotstar.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael hit theatres in April and emerged as a massive box office success. The film collected ₹54 crore at the Indian box office and went on to earn ₹9,500 crore worldwide, making it one of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters in recent years. It also created history by becoming the first Hollywood biopic to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, stars as the King of Pop. The cast also includes Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in key roles. Juliano Valdi portrays the younger Michael Jackson, with the film primarily chronicling his journey from childhood through his meteoric rise to global superstardom, covering the 1960s to the 1980s.

While Michael received praise for its performances and music, some viewers felt the film only scratched the surface of Jackson's extraordinary life. The filmmakers, however, have maintained that the story was intentionally centered on his rise to becoming one of the world's most celebrated pop stars rather than attempting to cover his entire life and career. The film is all set to begin streaming on August 29.