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Icon Star Allu Arjun recently spent more than six hours with his fans at a special gathering in Hyderabad, attended by over 1,000 members of the Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA). Fans from seven states travelled to the city for the event, where the actor not only posed for photographs but also laughed, danced, cracked jokes, and celebrated alongside them, turning the meet into a memorable experience.

Addressing his fans, Allu Arjun urged them to channel their energy towards their passions instead of getting caught up in negativity, hate, or online trolling. His message reflected the values he hopes his fan community will uphold. The actor also made a heartfelt gesture by extending insurance coverage to all 1,000 AAFA members who attended the event, underscoring the importance he places on the well-being of those who have stood by him over the years.

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Allu Arjun with AAFA members. Photo: Special arrangement
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Interestingly, Allu Arjun is not the only star to have invested time in meaningful fan interactions. Veteran actor Mammootty, too, recently spent two days with his fans in Kochi, sharing candid conversations and light-hearted moments. At a time when celebrity-fan interactions are often limited to brief meet-and-greets, such initiatives stand out for offering something far more personal.

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