BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has found herself once again in the eye of a storm after making a series of derogatory remarks against the Gen Z protestors who took part in the demonstrations at the Jantar Mantar and all over India. Launching a tirade of objectionable comments, Kangana went on to call the protestors Generation Gutter, ‘ugly’ and ‘corrupt’. Meanwhile, her remarks have evoked strong criticism and political reactions from across the country.

Kangana had earlier written on social media that the reels shared by the protestors on Instagram were ‘puke-inducing’. The actress who slammed the abusive language and phrases used by the protestors said that they called themselves cockroaches and are ‘subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness’.

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Kangana didn’t hide her ire at the Hindu women who were part of the demonstrations. She wrote, “Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and take accountability for the actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families.”

Calling the young Hindu women ‘a new generation of so called westernised Indian women’, and 'Generation Gutter,' Kangana said that some of them have nothing to offer the system. “They are not good at studies but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers. But they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents earnings and constant fight to live independent loves without actually being independent,” the MP wrote. She ended her post by reminding the women that independent life needs to be earned and living independently without accountability makes them a ‘distorted entity, gutter chap.”

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In another scathing Instagram story, Kangana addressed the protestors as people who are ‘getting beaten and abused on the roads by common people because of their filthy and abusive reels’. She went on to remind the youngsters that they shall listen now as they have said a lot, and that the public will damage them if they damage the public property. The BJP MP noted that the protestors who are getting beaten up should accept it as the consequence as ‘every action has equal and opposite reaction’. She advised the youngsters that if they have a problem with the country or the leadership and have abused them on reels, now is the time to listen to those who love this country and have voted for this government. She added that they too have the power to speak.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have slammed Kangana for her crass remarks. The Congress leaders questioned Kangana's lack of empathy to the students who were beaten up on the streets. They demanded the Prime Minister to state his opinion about the regressive comments made by an MP of his own party. Many social media users, opposition leaders and public figures have condemned her remarks and are demanding an apology from the MP.