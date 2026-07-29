Actor Nivin Pauly, who was introduced as the first Vigilance Commando for the Kerala government's Project Zero Vigilance Whistle campaign, grabbed attention as he made a stylish appearance at Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram. While the initiative is being appreciated, it was the actor's striking new look that quickly became the talking point on social media.

Nivin, who was last seen in Arun Varma's ‘Baby Girl’, arrived in a sleek grey shirt, sporting a well-groomed beard and a noticeably leaner physique. Videos of the actor from the event soon went viral, with fans praising his fit appearance and saying it reminded them of the Nivin Pauly they had admired during the early years of his career.

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During his interaction with students, Nivin recalled his journey into cinema, recalling that his first break in films came through a stage skit. He said his performance in the skit eventually helped him land a role in Vineeth Sreenivasan’ ‘Malarvaadi Arts Club’. He read out the opening line of the skit: "Only people who can react can build strong governance," a message he said continues to resonate with him.

On the professional front, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit,' co-starring Mamitha Baiju. The film is slated to hit theatres during the Onam festive season. Project Zero is a Kerala government initiative aimed at eliminating corruption in government departments through public participation, vigilance, and technology-driven monitoring.