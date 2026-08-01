For generations of movie lovers in Palluruthy, Kumbalangi and Edakochi, Pratheeksha theatre was more than just a cinema hall. It was where childhood memories were made. Opened in 1977, the single-screen theatre was once the cultural heartbeat of Western Kochi, with weekend shows running to packed houses and long queues of eager moviegoers stretching beyond its gates.

Nearly five decades later, the iconic theatre is being demolished, bringing the curtains down on a landmark that introduced countless residents to the magic of cinema.

Pratheeksha began its journey with the screening of Kamal Haasan's and Sharadha's Malayalam film 'Sreedevi'. Though classified as a C-class theatre with modest facilities, it held a special place in the hearts of locals. Over the years, the theatre upgraded its sound system and continued to attract audiences who were less concerned about luxury than the joy of watching films on the big screen.

Demolision of Pratheeksha theatre under way. Photo: Special arrangement

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For Malayalam actor Sudhy Koppa, who grew up in Palluruthy, Pratheeksha was where his love for cinema first took root. The actor fondly remembers watching his own film 'Porinju Mariam Jose' at the theatre in 2019. It would be the last film he would watch at Pratheeksha.

“After that, Covid happened, and the theatre never really recovered. The way people watched films changed, and audiences began looking for more comfort, which affected the footfall,” he told Onmanorama. Sudhy recalls that Pratheeksha also introduced him to the timeless comedy of Charlie Chaplin through week-long film festivals, including noon shows dedicated entirely to the legendary filmmaker.

“Pratheeksha was a C-class theatre, so the facilities were limited. But for us, that didn’t matter. We just wanted to watch the latest films. Travelling to Ernakulam for a movie was expensive back then, so Pratheeksha was our world of cinema. There was also Jayalakshmi Theatre nearby, which has also shut down now. These theatres are a huge part of our childhood memories,” he said.

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The closure of Pratheeksha is part of a larger shift in the entertainment landscape. As OTT platforms reshape viewing habits and multiplexes draw audiences with premium experiences, many standalone theatres across Kerala are struggling to survive. Pratheeksha had remained non-functional for the past two years. Demolition work began this week, marking what many residents describe as the end of an era. For those who grew up watching first-day-first-shows, family entertainers and festival releases under its roof, the theatre will remain an enduring symbol of a simpler time when cinema was a shared community experience.

Rajesh, whose father co-founded Pratheeksha theatre, says the decline was inevitable as viewing habits changed. “OTT platforms made it difficult to sustain the business. The theatre started incurring heavy losses. At the same time, more people began choosing multiplexes in the city, which further reduced footfall,” he said.

With Pratheeksha’s demolition, Palluruthy is not just losing another single-screen theatre, it is bidding farewell to a cherished chapter of its cultural history, one that kept generations entertained long before streaming platforms and luxury multiplexes became the norm.