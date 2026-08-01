Spider-Man's grip on the Indian box office remains as strong as ever. After delivering one of the biggest opening days for a Hollywood release in the country, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has raced past the ₹100 crore net mark in just two days, comfortably staying ahead of the competition.

The Marvel film has continued its strong theatrical run on the back of robust advance bookings, positive audience response and Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker. Multiplexes and premium formats have reported impressive occupancy, with the film maintaining its momentum after a record-breaking opening.

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According to box office tracker Sacnilk, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earned ₹109.95 crore net in India by the end of Day 2. On Day 3, the film is running across 3,545 shows and has already added an estimated ₹5.54 crore net, taking its India gross collections to ₹138 crore and its India net collections to ₹115.49 crore. The final Day 3 figures are yet to be reported.

The film has also widened the gap over Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'. While 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collected ₹109.95 crore net within its first two days, 'Dhurandhar' had earned ₹60 crore net over the same period.

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The English version continues to contribute the largest share of the collections, while the dubbed versions have also performed well across markets, helping the film maintain a strong nationwide run.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' marks Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.