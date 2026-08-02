The long-running public spat between Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has flared up once again, this time over a social media comment made by the actor amid the backlash against Kangana's recent remarks on the Gen Z protests at Jantar Mantar.

Kangana has been facing widespread criticism online after making controversial comments about the student protesters, including a remark suggesting they were "ugly" Her statement triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with many users mocking the actor and reviving discussions about her years-old feud with Hrithik.

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Among the reactions that went viral was one by CJP spokesperson Sourav Das, who quipped, "Everyone says I look like Hrithik Roshan. Is that Kangana's problem?" The post was widely shared as criticism of Kangana mounted.

At the same time, Instagram saw a surge of posts under the slogan "We Need to Apologise to Hrithik," with users suggesting the actor deserved an apology in light of the renewed scrutiny on Kangana. Hrithik himself weighed in by commenting on one such post.

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"My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' only highlights a small part of a much larger systemic problem affecting our society. I'll wait for the right moment," he wrote.

Hrithik's comment soon caught Kangana's attention. Sharing a news report about it on her Instagram Story, the actor criticised him in a strongly worded response while also referring to his relationship with actor Saba Azad.

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"Dear Hrithik, I'm happy that you're in a healthy and loving relationship with Saba Azad. The two of you make a wonderful couple. But it doesn't suit someone in a happy relationship to mock a woman like this. Instead, you should stop those who use your name to abuse and harass me. Stop adding fuel to the fire. That behaviour is embarrassing for your partner," Kangana wrote.

The latest exchange adds another chapter to the years-long feud between the two actors, which dates back to Kangana referring to Hrithik as her "silly ex" during an interview, triggering one of Bollywood's most high-profile public disputes. Nearly a decade later, the rivalry continues to resurface whenever either actor becomes the centre of public debate.