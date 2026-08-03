As ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continues its stellar run at the global box office, the Marvel superhero film is rewriting records in India as well. According to Sacnilk, the Tom Holland-starrer has crossed Rs 300 crore in net collections in India, surpassing the opening weekend record previously held by ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The film has now registered the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood release in India. It opened to an impressive Rs 60 crore on its first day, with the Hindi-dubbed version also contributing significantly to the overall collections. Sacnilk reports that a major share of the film's earnings came through advance bookings on BookMyShow.

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India has also emerged as one of the film's strongest overseas markets. Reports suggest that the country ranks fourth among the biggest international contributors to the film's global box office, behind China, the United Kingdom and Mexico, while outperforming markets such as France, South Korea and Brazil.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ marks Tom Holland's fourth outing as the iconic web-slinger. The film follows Peter Parker as he battles crime in a world that has forgotten he is Spider-Man. Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, Parker's longtime love interest.

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The film's emotional core has resonated with audiences worldwide, focusing on Peter Parker's loneliness and his search for meaningful human connections. According to Rentrak data, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has also recorded the highest domestic opening since the COVID-19 pandemic and the second-biggest opening of all time in North America and worldwide, trailing only ‘Avengers: Endgame.’