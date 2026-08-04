Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over remarks he made about actor Trisha Krishnan during a public event, demanding that he issue an unconditional public apology.

The controversy erupted during a protest meeting over the Cauvery issue. During his speech, someone from the audience shouted Trisha's name, following which Udhayanidhi allegedly made a derogatory remark about the actress. The audience responded with applause and laughter.

In a strongly worded post on X, Khushbu called Udhayanidhi's remarks "disgusting" and "deeply derogatory", saying they reflected "the political culture he seems eager to inherit."

"If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us," she wrote.

Khushbu accused Udhayanidhi of turning the humiliation of women into "political theatre" and said normalising such language would only further erode the dignity of women in public life.

"Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected, not treated as pawns to suit your whims and fancies," she said.

She further alleged that politicians resort to "personal insults and vulgarity" when they are unable to match their opponents' "performance, vision or leadership", adding that controversies involving Udhayanidhi and his father, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, should not become the benchmark for public life.

Khushbu concluded her post by demanding that Udhayanidhi apologise to Trisha.

"The Leader of the Opposition owes Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Let's see if he can own up to his mistake and has the courage and decency to apologise," she wrote.