Ahead of Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut in Jude Anthany Joseph's 'Thudakkam', Mohanlal has spoken candidly about his daughter's journey into cinema, the scrutiny surrounding star kids, and why he believes she is ready for the spotlight.

In an interview with Manorama News, the actor said Vismaya had long been interested in acting, though she first shared her aspirations with her mother, Suchitra Mohanlal, who later conveyed them to him.



"Maya has learnt a lot over the years. She has trained in painting, dance and martial arts, so she comes with a strong foundation. But acting is a profession that requires thorough preparation. It's a wonderful profession, provided you approach it with the right mindset," Mohanlal said.

He added that Vismaya already has acting experience through stage performances and believes she possesses the discipline needed for the profession. At the same time, he acknowledged that entering the film industry today comes with its own challenges.

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"This is an era where even the simplest things you say can become controversial. She will be successful only if she learns to face all of that and move forward," he said.

Director Jude Anthany Joseph also revealed how Vismaya eventually landed the role in 'Thudakkam'. According to him, he had been in touch with Suchitra Mohanlal for some time and had narrated a few stories earlier, none of which appealed to her.

"When I narrated 'Thudakkam', she really liked it," Jude said. "I knew I wanted someone new and fresh for the role. Of course, the love people have for Mohanlal would naturally extend to his daughter. But I still needed to see whether she could perform."

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The director said he asked Vismaya to perform a scene during an audition. Although she was not fluent in Malayalam, she performed the scene in the language she was most comfortable with.

"She did an amazing job. That's when I was convinced," he recalled.

Mohanlal also revealed that Vismaya initially struggled with stage fright, adding that it is something even he continues to experience despite decades in cinema.

"I still have stage fear," he said. "I regularly appear at stage events, but unlike films, there are no retakes there. That always makes me nervous."

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Describing Vismaya as a fortunate newcomer, Mohanlal said she entered the industry with the support of her family and a trusted team. He noted that Jude Anthany Joseph is like a brother to her, while the backing of producer Antony Perumbavoor and the Aashirvad Cinemas team created a comfortable environment for her debut.

He also said Vismaya grew more confident with each passing day on set, improving steadily throughout the making of 'Thudakkam'.