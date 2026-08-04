The trailer for 'Thudakkam', which marks the acting debut of Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya, is finally out, offering a glimpse into what appears to be an intense family thriller from director Jude Anthany Joseph.

The one-and-a-half-minute trailer begins by painting a picture of a quiet life in a scenic hill village. Vismaya's character, Meenu, is seen leading a simple, content life with her father, played by Sai Kumar. The setting echoes the recently released song from the film, which showcased Meenu's cheerful everyday life amid Kerala's lush landscapes.

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However, the trailer quickly shifts gears, revealing a much darker story beneath its serene surface. As unidentified intruders descend on their home, Meenu and her father find themselves caught in a terrifying situation, hinting at a suspense-filled narrative. The trailer keeps the mystery intact while offering just enough intrigue to raise curiosity about what unfolds when the film hits theatres on August 7.

The promo also offers a brief glimpse of Mohanlal, who plays a pivotal role in the film, while Ashish Joe Antony appears as the second lead.

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'Thudakkam' is Jude Anthany Joseph's first directorial venture since the blockbuster '2018' and is the 37th production of Aashirvad Cinemas, produced by Antony Perumbavoor. Vismaya's big-screen debut has been eagerly awaited by fans, especially after her brother Pranav Mohanlal's successful entry into Malayalam cinema.

The film also features Dinesh Prabhakar, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Ramesh, Jibin Gopinath, Sivadas Kannur, Jeys Jose, Jayakurup, Ashwini Vijayan and T. G. Ravi in key roles.

The screenplay has been penned by Lineesh Nellickal, Akhil Krishna and Jude Anthany Joseph. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Akhil George and Jomon T. John handle the cinematography. Dr Emil Vincent and Dr Aneesha Antony serve as the executive producers.