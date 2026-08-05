Yesteryear actor Cochin Haneefa’s brother-in-law, Firoz, has penned an emotional note celebrating the beautiful bond shared by megastar Mammootty and his wife, Sulfath. The couple had recently visited Cochin Haneefa’s family during the housewarming ceremony of their new home, and it was Sulfath’s humility and warmth that left a lasting impression on Firoz.

Recalling an old interview of Mammootty, Firoz remembered the actor saying that a man should love and respect his wife just as he does his mother because she would one day become the mother of his children. Mammootty had also affectionately declared that his wife was the most beautiful woman in the world. After meeting Sulfath in person, Firoz said he understood the depth of those words and felt that Mammootty was truly fortunate to have her by his side.

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Sharing a video on social media, Firoz said, "While everyone was busy showering their attention on Mammookka, I couldn't help but notice someone else. I was left speechless by the humility, kindness, simplicity, gentle nature and compassion of the wife of one of India's most handsome actors.

"The moment she saw me, she asked me to take good care of my sister. As Mammookka posed for photos with the children, I turned my camera towards her. She kept asking him to hold the kids closer and later joined them gracefully for a selfie. She reassured my sister that she and Mammookka would always be there for the family. When Anto addressed her as 'Bhabhi', I too couldn't help but call her the same with affection.

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"Mammookka had once said that a man should love and respect his wife just as he respects his mother because she later becomes the mother of his children. He had also said that his wife was the most beautiful woman on earth. Seeing the love, care and mutual respect they share, I truly felt he is blessed to have her. I pray for good health and a long life for both of them."