Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his memorable performances in ‘Lagaan,’ ‘Ghajini’, and his portrayal of Ashwatthama in the television epic ‘Mahabharat,’ has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

The news of Pradeep's demise was shared by his Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma, who paid tribute to the veteran actor on social media. "Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini... our Deva of Lagaan. RIP," Sharma wrote.

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Pradeep shot to fame with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in ‘Mahabharat’ before carving out a successful career across television and films in multiple languages. While television brought him widespread recognition, he is most fondly remembered by film audiences for his roles in Aamir Khan's ‘Lagaan’ and both the Tamil and Hindi versions of ‘Ghajini.’

Over the years, he appeared in several popular television shows, including ‘Tehkikaat,’ ‘Chandrakanta’ and ‘Yug.’ His filmography also featured notable titles such as ‘Meri Jung,’ ‘Sarfarosh,’ ‘The Hero: Story of a Spy’ and ‘Chhava.’ Renowned for his imposing screen presence, Rawat became one of Indian cinema's most recognisable character actors, often portraying powerful antagonists.

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According to reports, Rawat had undergone treatment for blood cancer and had initially recovered. However, the disease later relapsed. He eventually succumbed to the illness.

Although he began his career in Hindi television, Rawat went on to establish himself in several film industries. One of his most celebrated performances came in Suriya's Tamil blockbuster Ghajini, where he played a dual role. He reprised the same character in the Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan, further cementing his popularity among audiences nationwide.