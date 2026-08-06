After winning acclaim with ‘Kumbalangi Nights,’ director Madhu C Narayanan is finally set to return with his much-awaited second feature. The filmmaker has teamed up with Naslen for the project, which recently went on floors in Kochi with the commencement of principal photography.

The film was officially launched at a ceremony attended by the cast and crew. It is produced by Dr Ananthu under the banner of Ananthu Entertainments in association with Madhu C Narayanan's Silent Cat Films.

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Apart from Naslen, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Soubin Shahir, Baby Jean, Chandhu Salimkumar, Poornima Indrajith, Haniya, Franco, Anoop Mohandas, and Alister. Cinematography is by Karthik Vijay, while more details about the film, including its title and technical crew, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The untitled project is the fourth film currently in production under the Ananthu Entertainments banner. The production house is also backing the blockbuster Athiradi, the Karikku team's maiden feature film, and 40 Days of House Party, directed by Shifina Babin Pakkar. PR and Marketing: Vaishakh C Vadakkeveedu, Jinu Anilkumar, PRO: Athira Diljith.