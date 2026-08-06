'Pluto,' starring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in the lead alongside Aju Varghese and Aarsha Baiju, recently hit theatres and has been generating some buzz among audiences. The science-fiction comedy, which revolves around an alien character played by Althaf Salim, has particularly caught the attention of younger viewers and families.

One of the film's major talking points is its climax, which embraces the trademark confusion-and-chaos comedy that Malayalam cinema has often excelled at. The light-hearted finale has struck a chord with audiences, while Neeraj Madhav's action sequences and Aju Varghese's comic timing have also emerged as crowd favourites in theatres.

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The film follows the story of an alien who survives solely on alcohol, with Althaf Salim playing the unusual character. Directed by Aadithyan Chandrasekhar, ‘Pluto’ is produced by Reju Kumar and Resmi Reju under the banner of Orchid Films International. Aju Varghese's makeover has also become one of the film's widely discussed aspects. The supporting cast includes Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Vineeth Thattil, Nihal Nizam, Zaheer Muhammed, Nimna Fathoomi, Sachin, Thushara Pillai and Vipin Atley.

Century Films is distributing the film in Kerala, while Truth Global Films has acquired the GCC distribution rights. Berkshire Dream House is handling the film's release in international markets outside the GCC.

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The film features cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, with a screenplay by Niyaz Muhammed. Editing is by Sanath Sivaraj, while Arkado has composed the music. Production design is by Rakhil, costumes by Stefy Zaviour, and makeup and prosthetics by Ronex Xavier. The visual effects have been executed by Flying Pluto.

Jayakrishnan R. K. serves as the executive producer, with Anandu Suresh and Kishore R. Krishnan as creative producers. Javed Chemb is the production controller. Sound design is by Sankaran–Sidharth (Cicada), sound mixing by Vishnu Sujathan, and the action sequences have been choreographed by Aepiens and Robin Tom.

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Arjunan is the chief associate director, Vishnu Vardhan K. the colourist, Sunny Thazhuthala the finance controller, and Pakku Kareethara the production manager. Stills are by Amal C. Sadhar, titles by Sraavan Suresh Kallen, while the stunt design has been jointly handled by Aadithyan Chandrasekhar and Vishnu Sarma. Marketing and strategy are by Loop Stories, publicity designs by Tenpoint Media, visual promotions by Snakeplant LLP, and the film's PRO is Aparna Girish.