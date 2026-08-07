A new generation of Malayalam cinema is slowly finding its way onto the big screen, and Mammootty has now sent his blessings to one of its latest entrants. The veteran actor has wished Vismaya Mohanlal ahead of the release of her acting debut, 'Thudakkam', which opened in theatres on Friday.

Taking to X, Mammootty shared a brief but warm message for the actor, writing, “My heartfelt wishes and blessings to dear Vismaya Mohanlal who is making her acting debut tomorrow with Thudakkam.”

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Vismaya, Mohanlal’s daughter, makes her acting debut with the drama thriller, which also stars her father. Her debut comes after she has largely remained away from the spotlight despite belonging to one of Malayalam cinema’s most prominent film families.

'Thudakkam' brings Vismaya into an ensemble led by Mohanlal, with Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, Ganesh Kumar, Aswin, Essa, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup and Jaffar Idukki also part of the cast.

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The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Akhil George and Jomon T John ISC are the cinematographers. Chaman Chakko handles the editing and Santhosh Raman is the production designer. The action choreography is by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.

With 'Thudakkam', Vismaya now begins a journey of her own in front of the camera. Mammootty's message adds a familiar industry voice to a milestone that is likely to draw considerable attention, given her family legacy.