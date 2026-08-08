Mohanlal’s much-anticipated live show in Sydney, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed after the actor’s Australian visa was not approved in time.

The programme, titled ‘Vaikittu Endha Paripadi’ (What’s on the agenda this evening?), was organised by Kayal Events and was set to take place at the Northwest Convention Centre in Sydney. The show was to feature Mohanlal along with several other artistes.

In a video message shared on social media, Mohanlal apologised to fans in Australia and said he was deeply saddened by the development.

Speaking from Singapore, the actor said he had been performing on stage for several decades and had made a conscious effort to bring his shows to audiences across the world. He noted that he had performed in the US, UK and Germany earlier this year and had been working on bringing what he described as his best concepts to audiences in Sydney.

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Mohanlal said several of his colleagues had already arrived in Sydney for the programme, but he was unable to travel as his visa had not been granted.

“I don’t know how this happened. It might be a clerical mistake, and I am taking the blame for it,” he said, while apologising to his fans. He added that he had tried his best to make the show happen but could not do so without the visa.

Kayal Events, in a statement, attributed the postponement to an “unforeseen delay in the visa approval process” involving the headline artiste.

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According to the organisers, all the other artistes and crew members associated with the show had already reached Sydney. However, the event could not proceed without Mohanlal.

The organisers said the show would be rescheduled for a new and feasible date. Details regarding the revised date will be announced later.

