Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film ‘Thudakkam’, which hit theatres on Friday, has been receiving a positive response from audiences. As the film opened to encouraging reactions, Vismaya’s father and superstar Mohanlal took to social media to thank viewers for their support.

Calling the response a special moment for a father, Mohanlal said he was overjoyed to see Vismaya begin her acting journey with the film.

“A father’s heart couldn’t ask for more. Watching Vismaya begin her journey with ‘Thudakkam’, and seeing the love you’ve shown her, is a blessing I’ll always cherish,” he wrote.

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Mohanlal also had a special mention for Aashish Joe Antony, who stars alongside Vismaya in the film. Referring to Aashish as someone he has known since he was a child, the actor said it was heartwarming to see him share this journey with his daughter.

“It warms my heart with immense joy to see Aashish Joe Antony, whom I have known and loved since he was a little boy, sharing this beautiful journey alongside her,” Mohanlal wrote.

He concluded by thanking audiences for embracing both actors and the film with warmth.

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‘Thudakkam’ marks Vismaya’s first appearance on the big screen. The film features Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, Ganesh Kumar, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup and Jaffar Idukki in key roles, with Mohanlal making an extended cameo.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Akhil George and Jomon T John are the cinematographers. Chaman Chakko is the editor and Santhosh Raman is the production designer. The action choreography has been handled by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.

With ‘Thudakkam’, Vismaya has now begun her own journey in front of the camera, stepping into an industry where her surname was always going to bring added attention.