A trendy elderly woman sporting an Adidas jacket paired with traditional jewellery is hardly the look one would expect from the second-look poster of ‘40 Days of House Party’. The intriguing poster has already sparked curiosity about the character and the story the film has in store. Shifina Babin Pakkar, who worked as an assistant director on the hit films ‘Romancham’ and ‘Aavesham’, is making her directorial debut with the film. She is also the writer of the movie, which features Kunchacko Boban in the lead role.

Produced by Dr Ananthu S and Dolwin Kuriakose under the banners of Ananthu Entertainments and Theatre of Dreams, the film has already generated buzz with its title poster. The poster garnered considerable attention upon its release. The film’s launch ceremony, held recently, was attended by Tamil superstar Suriya, along with several leading actors, crew members and prominent personalities from the film industry. Principal photography commenced on April 6 in Kodungallur.

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The film boasts an impressive technical crew featuring some of the leading technicians in Malayalam cinema. Alby Antony handles the cinematography, while Vivek Harshan is the editor. Bibin Ashok is composing the music, with Vishnu Govind taking care of sound design. Manav Suresh is the production designer, Mashar Hamsa handles costumes and Ronex Xavier is in charge of makeup.

Kishore Purakkattiri is the production controller, while Mansoor Rasheed serves as chief associate director and Akhil Damodhar as art director. Amal Xavier Manackatharayil and Ratheesh Mannarkkad are the executive producers. Lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, with choreography by Sherif Master and sync sound by Vaisakh P V.

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Shain Saboora is the still photographer, while Vaishakh C Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar handle PR and marketing. Remesh C P is the colourist, with DI by Color Planet Studios. Abhilash Chacko has designed the title, while Athira Diljith is the PRO.