Mumbai Police have arrested filmmaker Shakeel Noorani after a 33-year-old aspiring actor accused him of rape, intimidation and poisoning, officials said on Monday.

The 73-year-old filmmaker was arrested from his farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar, more than 200 km from Mumbai, on Saturday. Police had been looking for Noorani after an FIR was registered against him, following which he allegedly went into hiding.

Noorani, who has directed films including 'Joru Ka Ghulam' (2000), starring Govinda, and 'Bade Dilwala' (1999), featuring Suniel Shetty, was traced to the farmhouse based on technical inputs.

According to the woman's complaint, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Noorani over a period of four years. She also accused him of poisoning her, which she said resulted in a miscarriage.

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According to PTI, the woman alleged that Noorani had called her to his residence in Malvani to discuss the script of an upcoming film. There, he allegedly spiked her drink and sexually assaulted her. When she regained consciousness, he allegedly showed her an intimate video recorded on his phone and threatened to circulate it if she approached the police or told her family.

She further alleged that Noorani subsequently used the video to threaten and sexually assault her on multiple occasions. According to the report, the woman also alleged that he gave her contraceptive pills after one of the assaults and later poisoned her, resulting in a miscarriage.

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The complaint was filed around 40 days ago. Following the registration of the case, Noorani allegedly went into hiding. Police searched his son's residence in Lokhandwala, Andheri, but were unable to locate him.

He was eventually traced to his Mahabaleshwar farmhouse and brought to Mumbai on Saturday, where he was arrested, the official said.

Noorani has been booked under Sections 64(2)(m) (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 88 (causing miscarriage) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He was produced before a local court following his arrest and was remanded to police custody until August 12.