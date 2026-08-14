Vismaya Mohanlal could barely contain her excitement after filming a crucial fight sequence for her debut film ‘Thudakkam’. A newly released behind-the-scenes video from the sets captures the actor's reaction as she watches the footage of the climax sequence on a monitor.

The video, shared by the makers, offers a glimpse into the making of the film's climax fight. Vismaya and actor Ashish Antony, who plays the antagonist, are seen eagerly watching the scene after it is filmed. At one point, Vismaya breaks into an excited little jump after seeing the final shot. She then celebrates the moment with Ashish, action choreographer Yannick Ben and other members of the crew.

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The climax action sequence was choreographed by French action director Yannick Ben along with stunt coordinator Silva. Yannick, who has worked on action sequences in Hollywood and Bollywood productions, has incorporated elements of Muay Thai, the martial art from Thailand, into the fight. Vismaya has also undergone training in Muay Thai.

‘Thudakkam’, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, marks Vismaya's entry into cinema. Mohanlal also makes a guest appearance in the film. It is Jude's next directorial venture after the blockbuster ‘2018’.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, ‘Thudakkam’ is the production house's 37th film. Vismaya follows her brother Pranav Mohanlal into the film industry, making her debut one that fans have been eagerly looking forward to.