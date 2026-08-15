Mammootty and his team received unexpected help from a stranger while travelling from Karaikudi to Kerala after a roadblock left them unable to continue their journey in the early hours of the morning. Producer Anto Joseph, who was travelling with Mammootty, shared a video and detailed account of the incident on social media. The actor was returning to Kerala during a break from the shoot of director Nitish Sahadev's upcoming film, produced by Mammootty's production company. Also travelling with them were actor Ramesh Pisharody, Mammootty's close aide George and driver Unni.

According to Anto, the group reached Tirupathur after 3.30am, only to find the highway blocked. They spent nearly an hour trying different routes suggested by Google Maps, but every diversion they took led to another blocked road.

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With no way forward, Mammootty suggested that they return to their rooms in Karaikudi and resume the journey in the morning, hoping the road would be cleared by then.

As they turned back, the group looked for someone who could help them find another route. There were no other vehicles or travellers on the road. At Pattamangalam, they stopped at a petrol pump, where a young man who was sleeping there suggested a few alternate roads. However, Anto said they had already tried most of those routes.

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Another man sleeping nearby then came over and asked them if they were Malayalis. When he looked inside the car and recognised Mammootty, he immediately offered to help. "Are you Mammootty sir? Follow me," he told them.

The man got on his bike and led the group through an alternate route for nearly 10 kilometres. Once they were past the blocked stretch, he pointed them towards the road ahead and told them they could continue straight to Kerala.

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Pisharody then remarked that if the man told anyone later that he had met Mammootty in the early hours of the morning and helped him find his way to Kerala, they might not believe him. Mammootty subsequently got out of the car and asked the man for his name. He introduced himself as Pandian, after which Mammootty put his arm around him and posed for a photograph.

Pisharody, who had accompanied the group to discuss matters related to Mammootty's Care and Share initiative, later told Anto that they should return the kindness Pandian had shown them. "Anto chetta, we should share the care he showed us too," Pisharody said. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the man's gesture of helping Mammootty and his team at a time when they had run out of options.