Nivin Pauly is set to return to theatres this Onam with a feel-good entertainer. The trailer of ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, which reunites him with filmmaker Girish AD, has been released ahead of the film’s August 21 theatrical release.

Also starring Mamitha Baiju in a lead role, the film appears to be a light-hearted mix of comedy and romance set against a rural backdrop. Nivin plays Justin, while Mamitha stars as Ashley. The nearly three-minute trailer offers a glimpse of their world, with plenty of humour and the kind of family-friendly moments expected from a festive release.

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Girish AD, who previously directed ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’, ‘Super Sharanya’ and the blockbuster ‘Premalu’, returns with another youthful entertainer. The trailer is also filled with Gen Z references and buzzwords such as “orbiting”, “ghosting” and “sigma”, adding to the film's contemporary flavour. It has quickly gained attention on social media.

‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ also marks Nivin Pauly’s first collaboration with Bhavana Studios. The production house, known for backing some of Malayalam cinema's recent popular films, is producing its sixth film with the project. Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran are producing the film under the Bhavana Studios banner, while Girish AD has written it along with Kiran Jose.

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The supporting cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Sreenadha, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshi Ravindran, among others.

The film was shot over more than 100 days across Chalakudy, Pollachi, Goa, Hyderabad and Kuttikkanam. ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ will release in theatres on August 21 as an Onam release.