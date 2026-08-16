The makers of ‘Thudakkam’, starring Vismaya Mohanlal, have released more behind-the-scenes footage from the film, offering a closer look at some of its action sequences.

The latest video features glimpses of the making of Mohanlal's action scene, along with footage of Vismaya and Ashish filming an intense fight sequence. Director Jude Anthany Joseph can be seen watching the scenes with a smile and enthusiastically commenting on the action. Suchitra Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor also make appearances in the video.

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Vismaya's action sequences are among the highlights of the footage. The film's fight scenes were choreographed by French action choreographer Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva. Yannick, who has worked on action sequences in Hollywood and Bollywood films, incorporated Muay Thai into the choreography. Vismaya, too, has trained in the Thai martial art.

‘Thudakkam’ marks Vismaya's debut in cinema, with Mohanlal appearing in an extended cameo. It is Jude Anthany Joseph's first film after the blockbuster ‘2018’.

The film is the 37th production of Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas. Following her brother Pranav Mohanlal into films, Vismaya's entry into cinema has been eagerly watched by fans.