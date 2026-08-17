American actress Hayden Panettiere, who began her career as a child actor and rose to fame with prominent roles in television shows such as 'Heroes' and 'Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

Reuters reported that Panettiere’s family confirmed her death in a statement issued by her publicist on Sunday. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, and an investigation is underway. Her most recent screen appearance was in the psychological thriller 'Sleepwalker,' released in January 2026, in which she played a grieving mother experiencing sleepwalking episodes, according to IMDb.

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Earlier this year, Panettiere released her memoir 'This Is Me: A Reckoning,' in which she opened up about the difficult birth of her daughter in 2014 and the personal struggles she faced in the years that followed, including postpartum depression and alcohol addiction.

Panettiere began her acting career at a young age and gained early recognition as the voice of Dot, the young princess ant in Pixar’s 1998 animated film 'A Bug’s Life.' Her work on the film’s read-along album earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children.

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She shot to international fame as Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader with superpowers, in NBC’s hit series 'Heroes,' which premiered in 2006. She also appeared in the 2000 sports drama 'Remember the Titans,' starring Denzel Washington, and was part of the 'Scream' horror franchise. Panettiere earned two Golden Globe nominations, in 2013 and 2014, for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Juliette Barnes in the musical drama series 'Nashville.'

Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with her former fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere had said earlier this year that Kaya lives with Klitschko in Ukraine.

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Her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28 from complications related to an enlarged heart and an aortic-valve condition, according to the family.