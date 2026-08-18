Actor and Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Anumol has married Tamil native Bhuvanesh Rajendiran in a private ceremony held at Guruvayur. The wedding was attended by close friends and relatives, along with actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi, who reportedly took care of the arrangements for the function. As per video footages, the veteran actor actively participated in the function and also blessed the newlyweds.

Anumol looked elegant in a golden lehenga, while Bhuvanesh opted for a golden kurta paired with a mundu. The actress had recently joked about her marriage when online channels questioned her about her personal life. She is expected to share more details about the wedding and her relationship on her YouTube channel soon.

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According to Bhuvanesh's Instagram bio, he is an actor and model. He has nearly 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram, while his account does not follow anyone. His social media profile features several reels and posts, showcasing his interests in acting, fashion, travel and fitness.

Anumol, meanwhile, clarified why she kept the wedding low-key, saying she wanted to avoid unnecessary issues from people who dislike her. She rose to fame through the popular show Star Magic and has acted in serials including ‘Sathya Enna Penkutty’, ‘Ammariyathe’ and ‘Vanambadi’, among others. She later entered the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 and emerged as its winner.