Film producer Geo Kuttappan, also known as N.G. John, died early Wednesday morning. He was 90. A prominent name from Malayalam cinema’s early production and distribution landscape, Geo Kuttappan produced films under the banner of Geo Pictures, one of the industry’s early production and distribution companies.

His association with filmmaker I V Sasi resulted in several notable films, including 'Iniyum Puzhayozhukum', 'Ezham Kadalinakkare', 'Meen', 'Innalenkil Nale', 'Eenadu', 'Iniyengilum' and 'Ithiri Kalam'. Geo Kuttappan came from a family with deep roots in the film business. He was the son of N.X. George, regarded as one of the pioneers of film distribution in Malayalam cinema.

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His production credits extended beyond his collaborations with I.V. Sasi. He backed 'Minimol', directed by J. Sasikumar, and 'Rajanegandhi', helmed by M. Krishnan Nair. He also produced Bhadran's 'Aattuvanchi Ulanjappol'.

Another notable title in his filmography was 'Unaroo', directed by Mani Ratnam, with Sukumaran and Mohanlal in the lead roles.