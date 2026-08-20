Adithya Lakshmi, who made her film debut with ‘Thudakkam’ alongside Vismaya Mohanlal, has got married. Her groom is fitness coach Sunil C K. Adithya, daughter of actor Anu Anand, played Priya, the best friend of Vismaya’s character Meenu, in the film. But that was not her only contribution to her debut movie. She also ended up lending her voice to Meenu.

Actress Lissy, Suchitra Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor were among those who attended the wedding. ‘Thudakkam’ was Vismaya’s acting debut, but finding the right voice for her character proved to be a challenge. Vismaya had attempted to dub for Meenu herself but found it difficult to get the Malayalam slang required for the character right. Though the team explored other options, it was Suchitra Mohanlal who suggested Adithya's name.

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The makers found that Adithya's voice suited Meenu, and she eventually dubbed for Vismaya while also appearing on screen as Priya. For Adithya, who had always dreamt of becoming an actor, dubbing was an unexpected addition to her first film.

“Acting has always been a huge dream for me. I never imagined that dubbing would become part of my first film, but I'm grateful that it happened this way,” Adithya had told Onmanorama in an earlier interview.

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Adithya and her father, Anu, share a close relationship with Mohanlal’s family. Anu played the son of Mohanlal and Urvashi’s characters in ‘Sooryagayathri’ and has appeared alongside Mohanlal in films including ‘Chathurangam’ and ‘Sagar Alias Jacky’.