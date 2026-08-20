Geo Pictures, helmed by legendary producer Geo Kuttappan, played a pivotal role in ushering Malayalam cinema into its golden age. Veteran filmmaker Bhadran recalls the producer as the visionary who opened the doors of cinema to him. Bhadran was a young filmmaker basking in the overwhelming success of his debut movie, ‘Ente Mohangal Poovaninju’, when he met Kuttappan for the first time. It was, in fact, noted filmmaker IV Sasi who urged the producer to make a film with Bhadran, as he was impressed by ‘Ente Mohangal Poovaninju’.

Bhadran was called to Geo Pictures' office, where the producer offered to bankroll his next movie. However, Bhadran had gone on to direct another movie, ‘Changatham’, which did not fare well at the box office. He recalls that many had tried to dissuade Geo Kuttappan from investing in Bhadran's next movie after ‘Changatham’ tanked at the box office. They advised him to wait until Bhadran proved his mettle by directing a few more movies. However, Geo Kuttappan, who believed in the unpredictable nature of movies, affirmed that he trusted Bhadran's talent as a filmmaker.

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Bhadran is grateful to Geo Kuttappan for his incredible courage and confidence, which led to the making of ‘Attuvanchi Ulanjappol’. Bhadran says that the legendary producer would call him whenever his movies were released and shower him with praise. Geo Kuttappan was in the US when Bhadran's ‘Iyer the Great’ was released. He could watch the movie only later, when it was released in Chennai. Bhadran recalls how an excited Geo Kuttappan came to his residence in KK Nagar at 10 pm to congratulate him.

The filmmaker remembers the producer as a genuine movie lover who was ready to go to any extent to ensure that a movie excelled. "He would understand the story in depth. Sometimes, he would get a bit unhappy. But then, he would make sure to arrange all the facilities," says Bhadran.

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The last time Bhadran saw Geo Kuttappan was eight months ago, when he visited him with filmmaker Jijo Punnose. "He struggled to walk. I held his hand and walked him to his car," recalls Bhadran.