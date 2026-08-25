Television personalities Jeeva Joseph and Aparna Thomas have confirmed that they have ended their 11-year marriage, with Aparna saying the decision was one she needed to make for herself.

Aparna shared a note on social media shortly after Jeeva announced their separation. Titled ‘With this, this chapter comes to an end’, her post addressed those who had been waiting to hear from her directly.

“I know a lot of you have been waiting to hear from me, so this is me speaking to you directly,” Aparna wrote. “Yes, the marriage is over. It didn’t work out, and honestly, I didn’t want to continue. It was not an easy decision, I believe, for both of us, but it was one I needed to make for myself,” she added.

Aparna said she now feels at peace with the decision and described herself as happy and safe.

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“And today, I can genuinely say I’m at peace. I’m happy, I feel safe, and I feel so much lighter than I have in a long time,” she wrote. She chose not to discuss the circumstances that led to the separation, saying some matters were deeply personal. “I don’t want to get into what happened or explain every detail because some things are deeply personal. I just want to move forward and live my life peacefully,” Aparna said. She also appealed to people to respect their privacy as they move on.

“Please respect my/our privacy and give me/us that space. That’s all I ask. I hope you’ll understand,” she wrote.

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Jeeva and Aparna got married on August 24, 2015. Their separation announcement came on what would have been their 11th wedding anniversary, leaving many fans saddened.

Several fans took to the comments sections of both their posts, sharing messages and expressing their disappointment over the news. The couple have maintained that the reasons behind their separation are personal and have asked for privacy.