A Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring actor Kriti Sanon has sparked controversy online, with some viewers objecting to her outfit and questioning the decision to show her tying a rakhi to a dog. The jewellery brand behind the campaign has since withdrawn the advertisement from all platforms.

The advertisement, which promoted jewellery as a Raksha Bandhan gifting option, featured Sanon in a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt. Her outfit drew criticism from some social media users, who described it as inappropriate for the festival and alleged that it went against Indian culture.

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The decision to portray Sanon tying a rakhi to a dog also became a point of contention. Actor Kangana Ranaut joined the debate, adding to the criticism directed at the campaign. The jewellery brand later issued a statement on Instagram, saying the advertisement was intended to celebrate the festival by including pets as part of the family. It said it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals but decided to remove the campaign after some people said it had hurt their sentiments.

Kriti Sanon's GIVA ad & the social media backlash due to her choice of dress reminded me of something.



There's something strange about how much meaning people attach to a woman's clothes.



~ A dress becomes "too much."

~ A neckline becomes "indecent."

~ A photograph becomes a… pic.twitter.com/v3azXRLR6L — Call me Sal (@Lipstick_Logic) August 24, 2026

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media," the brand said.

Sanon defended the campaign amid the criticism, questioning the focus on her clothing and arguing that a person's connection to culture should not be judged by what they wear. "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote in an Instagram Story.

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She also questioned the scrutiny women face over their clothes, saying ethnic fashion has evolved but women's respect for their culture is still often judged by their appearance. "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Sanon wrote.

The actor also explained why the advertisement showed her tying a rakhi to a dog. She said she and her sister view Raksha Bandhan as a bond of protection and consider their pets part of their family. "Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have," she wrote.

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Sanon said the festival is also an occasion for her and her sister to pray for each other's health, happiness and long life, adding that they extend the same wishes to their dogs. "And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.