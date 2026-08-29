From crime thrillers and gripping mysteries to high-stakes action and multiverse adventures, this week’s streaming lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at the films and series arriving across major OTT platforms from August 28.

Babita Singh Reporting (Hindi)

Nimisha Sajayan takes on the role of Babita ‘Baby’ Singh, a rookie police officer whose suspension brings her back to her hometown for a family celebration. But the brief homecoming is cut short when Bansi, a friend from her childhood, is murdered on the night she arrives. Though she is no longer on active duty, Babita cannot let the case go. She quietly begins digging into Bansi’s death, only to find herself confronting secrets that have remained hidden for years.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 28.

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Bandar (Hindi)

Bobby Deol plays Samar, a television actor whose fall from fame begins when a former girlfriend accuses him of rape. As the allegation upends his personal and professional life, Samar finds himself trapped in a legal battle where the system is anything but fair. Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad also feature in this Hindi crime thriller.

Streaming on ZEE5 from August 28.

Alpha (Hindi)

Alia Bhatt steps into the action-heavy world of the YRF Spy Universe as Sita, an assassin whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel after a devastating revelation about her childhood. Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, the man she has always known as her father, is actually the person who abducted her and subjected her to a secret experiment. With the truth finally exposed, Sita sets out to destroy the empire he built, joining hands with Sharvari’s Durga in her quest for revenge. ‘Alpha’ marks the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Streaming on Netflix from August 28.

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The Whisper Man (English)

Adam Scott leads the crime thriller as a widowed writer whose world is shattered when his eight-year-old son disappears. With few options left, he seeks help from his estranged retired-detective father, played by Robert De Niro. Their search soon takes an unsettling turn when they discover that the boy’s abduction may be linked to an old serial-killer investigation. Michelle Monaghan also stars.

Streaming on Netflix from August 28.

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Dark Matter Season 2 (English)

The new season of ‘Dark Matter’ sees Joel Edgerton return as Jason Dessen, whose journey through the multiverse is far from over. As fresh mysteries emerge across different realities, Jason must also confront the fallout from the decisions that brought him back to the life he once knew.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from August 28.