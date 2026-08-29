Director Nithin Renji Panicker appears to have taken a subtle dig at Geetu Mohandas amid the growing criticism surrounding her latest film ‘Toxic’, starring Yash. Nithin shared a screenshot from his 2016 film ‘Kasaba’ on his Instagram Story. The image shows Mammootty’s character Rajan Zachariah kissing the heroine’s hand. Though he did not add any caption or explanation, the post has been interpreted as a pointed response to the controversy surrounding ‘Toxic’ and its portrayal of women.

The timing of the post has drawn attention, particularly because of the history between Nithin and Geetu. In 2016, Geetu was among those present when Parvathy Thiruvothu criticised the misogyny in ‘Kasaba’ at a film festival. When Parvathy hesitated to name the film, Geetu encouraged her to “say it, say it”, prompting her to say ‘Kasaba’.

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Parvathy’s comments sparked a major debate, with ‘Kasaba’ and Nithin facing criticism from a section of the film fraternity and audience. Parvathy, meanwhile, faced intense cyberattacks from supporters of the film.

The controversy also fuelled a larger conversation about the depiction of women and the objectification of female bodies in cinema. Now, similar criticism has emerged against ‘Toxic’, with some viewers accusing the film of presenting women as objects of male desire. The criticism began with the release of the teaser and trailer and intensified after the film hit theatres.

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Nithin’s latest Instagram Story comes amid the backlash against ‘Toxic’, which has faced criticism over both its content and making. It is also not the first time he has responded to the controversy surrounding the film.

When the first promo of ‘Toxic’ drew criticism over similar imagery, Nithin had taken a direct swipe at Geetu. He questioned how someone who had criticised ‘Kasaba’ for misogyny could seemingly adopt a different interpretation of misogyny while making a film in another language.

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His latest post, however, contains no words. By sharing a scene from ‘Kasaba’ at a time when ‘Toxic’ is facing criticism over its portrayal of women, Nithin appears to have let the image speak for itself.