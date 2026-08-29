Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu says she has faced repeated attempts to paint her as the villain whenever she has taken a stand on issues in the film industry. Looking back on her 20-year journey in cinema, the actress said she once believed that the industry’s powerful groups were indispensable, only to realise that films could continue to be made without them.

Parvathy was speaking to Manorama News while promoting her upcoming film ‘Prathama Drishtya Kuttakkar’. “People who have nothing to lose cannot be intimidated,” Parvathy said, recalling the decision to form the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). She admitted that establishing the collective was not an easy decision and that it was clear at the time that taking such a step could cost them work.

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Parvathy said she has no regrets about the positions she has taken over the years. She also reflected on how she has increasingly found herself becoming a voice for various issues within the industry.

According to the actress, the industry continues to give directors and actors opportunities even after a string of failures. Women, however, often do not receive the same leeway. “There are people willing to give directors and actors opportunities even after repeated failures. But there are many women who are pushed aside if one of their films does not do well,” she said.