Nearly three decades after it first charmed Malayalam audiences, ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ is heading back to the big screen. The Mohanlal and Shobana-starrer will return to theatres in a 4K Dolby Atmos version this September, with Matinee Now unveiling the rerelease teaser.

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’ was released in 1994 and went on to become one of the most cherished films in Malayalam cinema. The film’s mix of romance, comedy, music and rustic charm has helped it remain a favourite across generations.

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The film, shot by cinematographer KV Anand, featured a strong supporting cast including Nedumudi Venu, Pappu, Sreenivasan, Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and KPAC Lalitha alongside Mohanlal and Shobana. Its songs, in particular, have remained popular long after its theatrical run.

For the rerelease, the film has undergone an extensive restoration process. The original 35mm print was scanned in 4K, while its music and sound have been recreated and mixed in Dolby Atmos. Matinee Now said the restoration has been carried out without altering the original film, with the aim of presenting it as closely as possible to the way Priyadarshan and his team originally intended.

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Announcing the rerelease, Matinee Now described the film as one that “never aged” even as generations of viewers grew up with it. The company also paid tribute to members of the original team who are no longer alive, saying the rerelease would offer audiences an opportunity to experience their work on the big screen once again.