Jayasurya’s much-awaited big-budget film ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’ continues to generate excitement among Malayalam cinema audiences, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on its release. Adding to the buzz, Jayasurya shared a humorous photograph with director Rojin Thomas on his birthday. The picture, which has been gaining attention on social media, shows the actor playfully holding a knife against the director’s chest.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Jayasurya jokingly asked Rojin whether he was planning to release ‘Kathanar’ or if the actor should ‘release the knife’ instead. The playful post quickly drew reactions from fans, who have been waiting for an update on the film's release.

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Rojin Thomas also joined the conversation with a humorous response, saying that he could not reveal the details just yet but assured fans that an announcement would be made as soon as possible. ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’ marks Rojin Thomas’s next directorial venture after the National Award-winning film ‘Home’. The project is being mounted on a massive scale, with extensive visual effects and technology expected to offer a visual experience unlike anything Malayalam cinema has attempted before.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production. The ensemble cast includes Anushka Shetty, Prabhudeva, Vineeth, Sanoop Santh, Sandy, Nitish Bharadwaj and Harish Uthaman, among others.

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The film is expected to be released in around 15 languages, and fans are now eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding its release date.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya also has other projects currently under production, including ‘Titans’, directed by Prince Joy, and ‘Mayan’, directed by Jithin K Jose, who previously helmed ‘Kalamkaval’.