The much-awaited sequel to Rajinikanth’s blockbuster ‘Jailer’ is finally set to hit theatres, with the makers confirming the film’s release date amid speculation that the film could be pushed further. Production house Sun Pictures announced on X that ‘Jailer Two’ will release on October 15, putting an end to the recent reports of a further delay. The film is therefore set to arrive during the Dussehra festive period. “October 15th Alappara Kelappuram! Jailer 2,” the production house said in its announcement.

Directed by Nelson, ‘Jailer Two’ will see Rajinikanth reprise his popular character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The first instalment, released in 2023, went on to become a major blockbuster and emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. The sequel also brings back Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and actor Vinayakan, who are set to reprise their respective roles from the first film. Their return has already generated considerable buzz among audiences in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

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Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for the first film and delivered popular tracks including ‘Hukum’, returns as the composer for the sequel. The film marks another collaboration between Anirudh and Nelson following their work on ‘Jailer’.

‘Jailer Two’ will also feature several new additions to its cast. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to make a cameo appearance, while S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan are also part of the film. With Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Nelson back at the helm and the return of Mohanlal and Vinayakan, the sequel is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.